Don't politicise judge' letter, advises PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Don't politicise judge' letter, advises PM Shehbaz

He said that the suspicious letters received by the judges would be investigated

Follow on Published On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 15:03:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed on Thursday “on behaving responsibly, refraining from politicising the letter of judges [on intervention in judicial matter].

Addressing the federal cabinet after a meeting, he said that the suspicious letters received by the [supreme court and high courts] judges would also be investigated and the people responsible for this heinous act would be taken to task.

He said that in the light of the meeting with the chief justice of Pakistan on the issue of [letter by] six high court judges, the cabinet approved formation of an inquiry commission. The commission was constituted after consultation with Justice (retd) Tasaddaq Jilani and it was duely notified.

Later, the former judge declined and the commission ceased to exist.

The Supreme Court took a suo motu the other day [of six judges' letter] and held a hearing. As the Supreme Court has taken up the matter, the government was absolved of its responsibility, he added.

The prime minister said a meeting was held on economy ﻿yesterday. The SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council) has a key role in improving economy.

He said he has decided to carry out a sectoral review of the ministries that have an important role in economic revival so that they can quickly solve problems and tackle the challenges being faced by the country, he continued.

He stressed on honest efforts to bring down inflation and unemployment.

Premier Shehbaz said that the IMF stand-by agreement worth $1.1 billion would be available this month after its board’s approval. The finance minister is going to Washington where spring meeting of the IMF will be held. Later, he will meet with the IMF regarding the new programme.

He said that another IMF programme was necessary for stabilisation of economy, and development and prosperity of the country.

The premier acknowledged that the terms of the IMF in the new agreement would be harsher. But we have to devise a strategy to reduce burden on the poor and put it on those who could bear it.

He said that the digitisation of FBR was underway and consultants would be appointed this month so that the programme could be implemented as early as possible.

He highlighted the importance of IT (Information Technology) and expressed the hope that a decision would be taken soon to tap this source [to earn foreign exchange].

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the process of privatisation of PIA has begun and it was hoped it would be done soon. A Turkish company has been contacted for outsourcing of airports, he continued.

He said he accompanied the Chinese ambassador to Dasu, met the workers and assured them of their security.