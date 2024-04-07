President Zardari calls for strengthening bilateral ties with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have called for further strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

They spoke over the phone today and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The President felicitated the Turkish President on the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and invited him to visit Pakistan, besides expressing his best wishes for the President of Turkiye and its people.