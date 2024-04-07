Railway arranges special train from Quetta to Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Railway arranges special train from Quetta to Rawalpindi

The train has capacity of 10,000 passengers

Follow on Published On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 06:13:06 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – In view of rush of people a head of Eidul Fitr, Pakistan Railways has arranged a special Eid train from Quetta.

The Eid Special Train for Rawalpindi will depart from Quetta on Sunday (today) at 10 o'clock in the morning.

The special will reach Rawalpindi from Quetta via Multan and Lahore. The train with 11 coaches has a capacity of 10,000 passengers, railway officials said.

Pakistan Railways has arranged `Eid Special Trains’ to cater to the rush and provide people with opportunities to celebrate Eid with their loved ones across the country.

The department has completed all the arrangements regarding Eid Special Trains to facilitate the passengers.

To celebrate Eid with their loved ones, a railway official he said the foreign nationals, students, government employees, and labourers return home via trains, due to which, the department has run special trains every Eid.

