Dry, hot spell to continue in most parts of country

Mercury is soaring with every passing day

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Mercury is soaring with every passing day. The Met office has predicted dry and hot weather will persist for the days to come.

With high temperature, Eid shopping in day time remains sluggish. Buyers throng to bazaars and markets after sunset.

There are remote chances of rain ahead of Eid because Met office has predicted dry and hot weather in most parts of the country.

Dry weather was also recorded in City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, and hot in southern parts.

Dust raising winds were likely in plain areas during afternoon. However, rain-wind thunderstorm was expected at few places in Kashmir and surrounding areas.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 33.5°C and minimum was 18.5°C.