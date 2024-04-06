Won't allow miscreants to achieve their plans: Mohsin Naqvi

Says providing security to foreign nationals, especially the Chinese, is a top govt responsibility

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said the government would not allow the miscreants to execute their nefarious plans, adding that the enemies did not want to see a prosperous and developed Pakistan.

He was chairing a meeting attended by Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and other top officials, which reviewed the arrangements made for the Chinese nationals currently staying and working on different projects in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, the interior minister said protecting the foreign nationals, especially the Chinese, was a top government responsibility, as he directed the officials concerned to ensure following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined for the security of Chinese.