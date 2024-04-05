Dar, Blinken express satisfaction at current positive momentum in bilateral ties

(Web Desk) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday discussed bilateral ties over telephone.

According to details, Dar received a telephone call from Blinken, and both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest.

A wide range of bilateral issues, including enhancing trade and investment relations, addressing climate change, promoting agriculture, and ensuring security, were discussed.

Various matters of regional importance, such as the situation in Gaza, developments in the Red Sea region, and the evolving situation in Afghanistan, were also addressed.