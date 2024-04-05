Juma-tul-Wida is being observed with religious zeal in Pakistan

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, is being observed today across the country with religious reverence.

'Juma-tul-Wida' is celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan. Many Muslim countries including Pakistan are observing Jummatyul Wida today (April 5).

Juma-tul-Wida holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes.

The believers of Islam gather in mosques to offer prayers in large numbers, recite the Holy Quran, do charity and seek blessings and forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

Mosques will be echoing with Ramazan’s farewell Kalam ‘Alwida Alwida hai, Mahe Ramazan tu Hum se Wida Hai’. Faithful recite this Kalam with one voice and tearful eyes as the holy month of Ramazan approaches to an end.

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country. Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over.

The religious leaders and Imams will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Juma-tul-Wida.

In the federal capital, the biggest gathering of Juma-tul-Wida will be held at Faisal Mosque. Tight security arrangements have been made in several mosques to prevent any unusual activity.

