PMD predicts mainly dry weather in most parts of country

As per synoptic situation, a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 36 hours.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during past 24 hours, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pothohar region.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country on Thursday with temperature surging up to 40 degrees Celsius.

