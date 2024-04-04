Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of PTI founder, others in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A district and sessions court on Thursday reserved verdict on an acquittal petition filed against PTI founder, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, and other accused in the Azadi March case.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran heard the final arguments and reserved the verdict.

Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid appeared before the court and filed the petition for acquittal, along with other accused Ali Nawaz Awan and Sadaqat Abbasi.

PTI counsel Sardar Masroof advocate, Amina Ali, Rizwan Akhtar Awan, and Mirza Asim also appeared before the court.

Advocate Sardar Masroof stated that the acquittal petition was filed in February last year and he wanted to argue the petition today.

Judge Malik Imran remarked that Sheikh Rashid, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Ali Nawaz Awan have submitted the challans in court.

Counsel Masroof stated that the FIR was registered for the violation of Section 144 and there was no evidence, not even CCTV footage to support the claim. He added that the case wasn’t registered by the relevant person.

After hearing the arguments of all parties on the petition, the judge reserved the verdict and adjourned the hearing till June 6 when the decision would be announced.

It may be recalled that Ali Amin Gandapur, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaisar and Asad Umar are also accused in the Azadi March case registered by F-9 Police Station.