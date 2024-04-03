Four Lahore High Court judges receive threatening letters

The letters were addressed Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal and Justice Alia Neelam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday received threatening letters after Islamabad High Court got similar post.

The letters were addressed Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Alia Neelam.

The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) and police reached the LHC and bolstered the security.

Police took the employee of the courier company who delivered the letter into custody and removed him to an undisclosed location for investigation.

A day ago, eight judges of Islamabad High Court received letters containing toxic chemical and a case was registered with the CTD police.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered case against some unknown suspects for threatening the judges of Islamabad High Court.