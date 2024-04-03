CTD registers case against unknown suspects for sending toxic chemical to IHC judges

As many as eight judges of IHC received suspicious letters laced with the toxic chemical

Wed, 03 Apr 2024 10:58:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered case against some unknown suspects for threatening the judges of Islamabad High Court.

As many as eight judges of IHC received suspicious letters laced with the toxic chemical on Tuesday.

The case has been filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 507 of the Pakistan Penal Code, based on the government's complaint. The complaint was lodged by IHC clerk Qadeer Ahmed.

The complainant stated that he distributed eight envelopes addressed to the eight judges through Naib Qasid Akramullah.

According to sources, the letters, addressed to the IHC judges, do not bear the sender's address who introduces herself as Ms Resham, the wife of Waqar Hussain.

Sources said that when the staff of one of the judges opened the envelope, they found a mysterious powder-like substance inside.

Following the receipt of the letters, the Islamabad Police chief and DIG Security were immediately summoned by the high court.

The investigators took the sample of toxic chemical and it would be sent to the National Forensic Science Laboratory Islamabad.

Some of the police officials also came into contact with the side effects of the powder including the irritation.

It will also be investigated from which post office and city the letters were sent.