IHC judges receive suspicious letters containing powder-like substance, threatening contents

Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 17:22:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Suspicious letters containing threatening contents have reportedly been received by eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dunya News has reported.

According to sources, the letters, addressed to the IHC judges, do not bear the sender's address who introduces herself as Ms Resham, the wife of Waqar Hussain.

Sources said that when the staff of one of the judges opened the envelope, they found a mysterious powder-like substance inside.

Confirming the receipt of the letters, IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq asserted that the high court has been threatened.

Following the receipt of the letters, the Islamabad Police chief and DIG Security were immediately summoned by the high court.

Police authorities have initiated an investigation into the letters containing threatening contents and are examining the suspicious powder discovered within them, sources added.