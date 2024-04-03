Maryam Nawaz warns against proliferation of garbage on roads

Maryam Nawaz warns against proliferation of garbage on roads

Spearheads drive for transparent and efficient solid waste management system

Updated On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 11:57:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued a stern warning against the proliferation of garbage in streets and markets.

Under her leadership, a session was convened to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive solid waste management plan throughout the province. During the session, the proposed agreement to outsource the solid waste management system was reviewed.

It was outlined that organic, inorganic, iron, and plastic waste would be meticulously sorted at transfer stations. The decision was made to establish 23 landfill sites and 66 transfer stations at all divisional headquarters across the province.

Maryam Nawaz approved implementation of a digital monitoring system to oversee the solid waste management operations. She directed for a comprehensive analysis of the performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) companies, which hold financial stakes and subsidies.

The chief minister has specifically tasked provincial minister Zeeshan Rafiq with monitoring to ensure transparency in the outsourcing of the solid waste management system. She emphasised the imperative for clean streets, roads, and vehicles transporting garbage.

She said negligence would not be tolerated and ordered implementation of cleanliness directives.