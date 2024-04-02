PTI, other opposition parties to form grand alliance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition parties held a joint consultative meeting on Tuesday to form a grand alliance against the ruling coalition government, Dunya News has reported.

According to sources, the leaders of five opposition parties attended the meeting and decided to launch a movement against the government after Eidul Fitr.

The meeting was attended by PTI leaders Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser, Jamiat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch, PkMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and Allama Nasir Abbas of the MWM.

According to sources, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub also participated in the meeting.