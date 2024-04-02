All set for Senate polls on 30 seats today

Polling for 30 vacant seats of the Senate will be held today (Tuesday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Polling for 30 vacant seats of the Senate will be held today (Tuesday) following unopposed election of 18 senators from Punjab and Balochistan. At least 59 candidates are in the run for the senate elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all preparations for the nationwide Senate elections scheduled for Tuesday.

Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

The Election Commission has set the voting time in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Senate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.

Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed. Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates.

