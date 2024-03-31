PTI to take to streets after Eid for release of party founder: Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan PTI to take to streets after Eid for release of party founder: Gohar

PTI to show resistance on streets after Eid, Gohar announces

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 23:41:48 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - PTI on Sunday announced taking to streets for the release of its party founder and former prime minister after Eid.

This was announced by party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while addressing a rally in Peshawar. He said that the party founder will be liberated from prison as all cases are political.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI founder's ideology would win. He said that the independence of the judiciary is necessary. There will be resistance on the streets after Eid, Gohar announced.

Barrister Gohar said that the gang occupying the country took away the independence of the judiciary. He pledged to take back the mandate from these 'thieves and dacoits'.