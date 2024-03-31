Sehar Time Ramadan 21
Lahore
LHR
04:28 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:05 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:30 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:35 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:59 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PTI to take to streets after Eid for release of party founder: Gohar

PTI to take to streets after Eid for release of party founder: Gohar

Pakistan

PTI to show resistance on streets after Eid, Gohar announces

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - PTI on Sunday announced taking to streets for the release of its party founder and former prime minister after Eid.

This was announced by party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while addressing a rally in Peshawar. He said that the party founder will be liberated from prison as all cases are political.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI founder's ideology would win. He said that the independence of the judiciary is necessary. There will be resistance on the streets after Eid, Gohar announced.

Barrister Gohar said that the gang occupying the country took away the independence of the judiciary. He pledged to take back the mandate from these 'thieves and dacoits'.

 

Related Topics
PTI
Peshawar
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News