Biden extends congratulations, commits support to new Pakistan govt

(Web Desk) – US President Joe Biden has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected government of Pakistan in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the letter, Biden reiterated the unwavering commitment of the US to stand alongside Pakistan in confronting the most pressing challenges facing the world and the region.

President Biden emphasised the shared vision of prioritising public health protection, economic development and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals together.

Highlighting the significance of the enduring partnership between the peoples of the US and Pakistan, Biden stated that this partnership was critical to ensuring the security of the world and the American people.

Biden underscored the continued collaboration between the two countries under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, aiming to bolster environmental improvements and sustainable development initiatives.

He also assured continued support for Pakistan’s endeavours in sustainable agriculture, water management and recovery efforts following the devastating 2022 floods.

President Biden reaffirmed the joint commitment to upholding human rights and promoting inclusive development, signaling a strengthened partnership between the US and Pakistan.

“The close relations established between the people of the two countries will further strengthen,” added Biden.