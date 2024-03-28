Hadiqa Bashir, first Pakistani to acclaim Global Citizen Youth Leader Award

Hadiqa Bashir, first Pakistani to acclaim Global Citizen Youth Leader Award

She strives for women equality in Swat, KP

Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 11:03:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hadiqa Bashir, 22 years old from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the first Pakistani to claim the prestigious Global Citizen Youth Leader Award.

Hadiqa, a dedicated activist and founder of Girls United for Human Rights, is at the forefront of promoting women's rights and gender equality in her community.

Through a range of initiatives addressing issues like early marriage, sexual health, education, poverty alleviation, and climate change, she showcases a strong dedication to sustainable development and underscores the transformative potential of education, particularly in tribal Pakistani communities.

Hadiqa Bashir, recognized as a young leader for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and a Global Fellow for gender equality.

She has been honored with numerous awards, including the Asian Girls Ambassador Award, the Acumen Fellow Award, and the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award, all acknowledging her unwavering commitment to gender equality.

Continuously contributing to social justice and sustainable development in Pakistan, Hadiqa exemplifies the essence of positive change through her leadership and advocacy efforts.

Hadiqa is among the 32 newly selected 2024 Global Citizen Youth Leaders Award recipients from Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific area making an impact to address global challenges including climate change, rising hunger and poverty, and conflict.