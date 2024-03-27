PM Shehbaz, CJP Isa meeting on IHC judges' letter on Thursday

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, CJP Isa meeting on IHC judges' letter on Thursday

Premier will be accompanied by law minister and AGP

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 23:33:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa at the Supreme Court on Thursday, the law minister has said.

Confirming the meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that discussions would be held regarding an epistle received by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Tuesday, six IHC judges penned a letter to SJC members, alleging interference in judicial matters by the country’s intelligence agencies.

The SJC comprises CJP Isa, apex court judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Peshawar High Court CJ Mohammad Ibrahim Khan.

The IHC judges, in their letter to the SJC, asserted that there were efforts to coerce judges by targeting their relatives through abduction and torture, along with clandestine surveillance of their residences.

According to the law minister, PM Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and himself. Tarar said the meeting was set for two o'clock on Thursday.

Following calls from various quarters, CJP Isa convened a full-court meeting of apex court’s judges on Wednesday. The session lasted a little over two hours, but no details of this meeting were shared with the media till the filing of this report.