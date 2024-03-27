Opposition demands release of PTI founder in Punjab Assembly

Wed, 27 Mar 2024 17:13:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - During the Punjab Assembly session, the opposition demanded the release of the PTI founder.

The session started after a delay of one hour and forty minutes. Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar presided over the meeting.

Opposition members displayed banners featuring the PTI founder within the House, chanting their demands for his release.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar questioned why Mian Aslam Iqbal was being stopped from entering the House. He expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of police outside and insisted that both Mian Aslam Iqbal and Ahmad Rashid Bhatti should be brought to the assembly. He said the opposition would not make any compromise.

The Deputy Speaker assured that Mian Aslam Iqbal was free to enter the House at any time, suggesting that he consult with the speaker present in the house.

Bhachar advocated for the medical check-up of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Sunni Ittehad Council leader Khayal Ahmed Kastro told his mistreatment prior to the elections. He also expressed a need to address recent comments made by a treasury member. He defended his party's governance approach.

Kastro reaffirmed his leader's commitment and attacked the PML-N's focus on health card promotion through pictures. He said that during PTI's tenure illegal possession from 100,000 acres was removed while this practice was on these days.