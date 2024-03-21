After two-day break, Punjab Assembly meets today to debate budget

After two-day break, Punjab Assembly meets today to debate budget

Govt, opposition benches prepare strategy for PA session

Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 10:58:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The budget session of the Punjab Assembly will resume today at 10 am after a break of two days.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan will chair the today's session. The one-year supplementary budget presented on Monday will be discussed in the sitting.

The government and opposition benches have prepared a strategy regarding the meeting. The government will get approval one year budget of Punjab during the session.

It should be noted that in the previous session held on Monday, budget of 4,480.7 billion rupees was presented for the Punjab for financial year 2023-24.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman had presented the budget amid noise from the opposition. On the occasion, the opposition tore copies of the budget and tossed them in the air.

According to budget proposals, the total income was estimated at 3,331.7 billion rupees. Under NFC, 2,706.4 billion rupees will be received from the federation.

As many as Rs236 billion for social sectors like water and sanitation, women development, sports, population welfare and social security will be allocated, Rs1.4 billion for the welfare of minorities and Rs 2 billion will be reserved for smog-free Punjab.

In the budget speech, the provincial finance minister had announced four programs for rural and primary health centers including Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment in Lahore, the establishment of an IT city and a programme for construction and repair of 82 roads in the province at a cost of Rs320 billion. ,

Rs655 billion have been earmarked for development budget and Rs537.4 billion for the non-development budget.

