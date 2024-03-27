Parvez Elahi shifted to PIMS as health deteriorates in Adiala jail

Pakistan Pakistan Parvez Elahi shifted to PIMS as health deteriorates in Adiala jail

The former chief minister suffered multiple injuries few days ago when he fell at Adiala jail

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 12:21:29 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former Punjab chief minister and senior PTI leader Ch Parvez Elahi was shifted to PIMS hospital as his health deteriorated in Adiala jail.

The jail sources said that Elahi will undergo medical checkup at PIMS.

The former chief minister suffered multiple injuries few days ago when he fell at Adiala jail.

Also Read: Parvez Elahi suffers multiple injuries after falling in Adiala Jail, say reports

According to the medical reports of Elahi, his fourth rib of right side got fractured after falling in the washroom of jail.

Read More: Parvez Elahi admitted to RIC due to chest pain

The former chief minister also suffered an injury to his forehead during the fall and there were visible marks noted on the left side of his head, says the reports.