LHC grants permission to Usman Dar to perform Umrah

Usman Dar was unable to travel abroad as his name was listed in PNIL

Wed, 27 Mar 2024 11:55:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Court has allowed Usman Dar to perform Umrah by accepting the plea seeking name removal from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the plea filed to discard Usman Dar’s name from PNIL.

During the hearing, Usman’s counsel stated that Usman Dar wanted to perform Umrah along with his family but he was unable to do so as the Federal Investigation Agency has included his name in PNIL, barring him from traveling abroad.

The counsel added that Usman Dar has pleaded to the Police and FIA for his name to be removed from PNIL, but the said departments hadn’t taken any action and proceeded with the application.

Usman Dar’s Counsel requested the court to order the removal of his name from PNIL and direct the FIA to abstain from hindering Usman Dar’s travel to Saudi Arabia along with his family.

Afterwards, the court accepted Usman Dar’s plea and directed the removal of his name from PNIL, granting permission to go for Umrah.



Meanwhile, LHC has accepted Usman Dar’s seven days protective bail in the GHQ attack case.