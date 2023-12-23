Parvez Elahi admitted to RIC due to chest pain

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has reportedly been shifted to a hospital from Adiala Jail due to pain in the chest.

According to police sources, the senior PTI leader was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after he complained of chest pain Friday night.

Sources said Parvez Elahi was examined by doctors at the jail, but his condition did not improve, and as a result he was shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

Elahi was also suffering from chest infection, they added.