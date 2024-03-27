IHC orders district administration to let PTI hold rally in the capital

The IHC CJ said allow the [PTI] rally by putting “normal terms and conditions"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the district administration to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold a rally in the capital.

Issuing directive to the administration, Chief Justice Amir Farooq ordered to grant permission according to standard ToR (terms of reference).

The counsel for the state submitted before the court that the rally was disallowed due to security concerns. The Chief Justice remarked that one's right of assembly cannot be taken away in the name of “security concern”.

Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat said that the PTI wanted to hold a rally on April 6 in Islamabad. The PTI is ready to abide by all conditions, he added.

﻿Yesterday’s [terrorist] incident did not happen because of DC's refusal to allow the rally, he continued. ﻿

Chief Justice Farooq directed the PTI lawyer to ensure no ruckus takes place. The former chief justice had been allowing rallies, I have also ordered the administration.

The public prosecutor referred to the incident of terrorism happened yesterday. The chief justice said that life does not stop, it goes on. We have to end terrorism in this way.

The public prosecutor sought time to take instructions. On which Chief Justice Farooq said “I am not asking for your consent, I am taking the decision.”

Earlier, Islamabad deputy commissioner rejected request for the rally and the PTI moved the Islamabad High Court.