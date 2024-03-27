Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves measures for narcotics control and tax reforms

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves measures for narcotics control and tax reforms

To establish three police stations for narcotics control

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 10:17:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has given approval for the establishment of three police stations dedicated to narcotics control.

The decision came during a session of the Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, presided over by the Punjab CM while Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Treasury and Excise, Senator Pervez Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, along with other officials were also present at the session.

During the session, the idea of forming a new department specifically targeting anti-narcotics efforts was proposed and subsequently agreed upon. It was decided to set up 13 Excise check posts aimed at curbing the smuggling of drugs and related items.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the establishment of a tax consultancy unit and instructed for a comprehensive report to be prepared on tax discrepancies regarding rental values and DC rates.

She emphasized the need to expand the tax base, particularly focusing on house taxes, while also urging for the resolution of the backlog in motor vehicle registration plates.

It was highlighted during the session that the implementation of an e-title document system for vehicle's e-registrations would lead to a 12.5 pc increase in tax collection.

Discussions also took place regarding the revival of opium factories, with projections indicating a potential profit of 900 million for the pharmaceutical sector.

Also read: CM Maryam directs authorities to ensure safety rods on motorbikes

Regarding service delivery, the Excise Department briefed the CM on its plans to offer services through the Dastak Program and collaborate with the Safe City Authority for challan recovery.