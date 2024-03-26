CM Maryam directs authorities to ensure safety rods on motorbikes

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam directs authorities to ensure safety rods on motorbikes

CM Maryam directs authorities to ensure safety rods on motorbikes

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 19:11:42 PKT

LAHOPRE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to ensure safety rods on motorbikes to protect the riders from metal strings of kites.

She issued the directions in the fourth cabinet meeting which was participated by provincial ministers, chief secretary and top officials.

The CM approved formation of ministerial committee for policy formulation for wheat procurement and other issues.

In the meeting, it was agreed upon to consult with the members of the assembly on matters concerning to wheat while other committees including standing committees for wheat and restructuring of the commodity financing committee of the food department were also approved.

The provincial cabinet also agreed to the proposal for a holiday on Easter for Christian employees.

Maryam Nawaz expressed regret over the death of Christian workers in various incidents and said the loss of life of a poor was just a news.