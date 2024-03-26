Iftar Time Ramadan 15
CM Murad condemns suicide attack on Chinese convoy in Shangla

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday condemned the suicide attack targeting the Chinese convoy in Shangla, Pakistan's hilly area.

According to the spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the loss of Chinese lives.

Also read: Five Chinese nationals among six killed in Shangla terror attack

He highlighted the strong partnership between China and Pakistan, two neighbouring countries, in various developmental initiatives.

He stressed that terrorists aim to undermine the country's economy. The CM emphasised the necessity of eliminating terrorism from the country. 

