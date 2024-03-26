PMD predicts mainly dry weather in most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. Mithi and Chhor remained the hottest places in the country on Monday with temperature surging up to 40 degrees Celsius.

