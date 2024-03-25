Siraj says trade with India unacceptable, condemns FM Dar's statement

Updated On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 22:23:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated on Monday that India is the murderer of Kashmiris and the nation does not accept trade with the neighbouring country.

In a statement released here, Siraj remarked that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the resolutions of the United Nations.

“The solution to the Kashmir issue should not be tied to trade with India,” he asserted.

The JI chief condemned the statements of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar about trading with India. “If it were up to the foreign minister, he would establish business relations with Israel as well,” he commented.

Siraj said that trade along with mutual relations with the countries of the region should be strengthened, and Pakistan's geographical position and resources should be utilised.