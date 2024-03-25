Books can be written on what happens to journalists in Pakistan: CJP Isa

FIA assured the court to withdraw the cases against Imran Shafqat and Amir Mir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa said that books can be written over what happened to journalists in Pakistan.

He gave these remarks during the hearing of a case related to the FIA notices issued to journalists.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, attorney general Mansoor Usman Awan and Press Association of the Supreme Court’s counsel Barrister Salahuddin came to the rostrum.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said two-member bench took notice in 2021 and then the case was referred to a five-member bench but still it is inconclusive.

In his conversation with Advocate Haider Waheed, the CJP remarked that we’ll not allow anyone to use this court.

“You are talking about media regulation. Do you have the case of press freedom or any other agenda,” the chief justice questioned.

“When the FIR was launched against journalist Imran Shafqat,” CJP asked.

The attorney general replied that the FIR against Imran Shafqat was registered in the government of PTI. He did vlogs against the state institutions.

The CJP said that everyone knows how such FIRs are launched. “Is there and solid case against Imran Shafqat. Did he commit any serious crime,” asked the chief justice.

The attorney general replied that there was nothing solid in this case and Imran Shafqat didn’t commit any serious crime.

The FIA assured the court that it would withdraw the cases against Imran Shafqat and Amir Mir.

Barrister Salahuddin said the FIA had the authority to arrest anyone after launching the case and it is used to suppress the journalists.

“The section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is misused frequently against journalists,” said Barrister Salahuddin.

The hearing was later adjourned till March 27.