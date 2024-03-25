Iftar Time Ramadan 14
Lahore
LHR
06:19 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:47 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:25 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:32 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Court orders PTI founder to be produced on April 4

Court orders PTI founder to be produced on April 4

Pakistan

Hearing of six cases against former PM, Bushra Bibi adjourned

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - District and Sessions Court of Islamabad Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday issued production orders for PTI founder and former prime minister.

The court ordered the superintendent of Adiala Jail to produce the PTI founder in the court on April 4. A petition was filed by the PTI founder's lawyers to issue a production order for the former prime minister.

Earlier, the same court adjourned the hearing of six cases against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till April 4 in fake receipts case.

ATTENDANCE VIA VIDEO LINK COULD NOT BE MARKED

During the hearing, PTI lawyers appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Despite the court order, PTI founder could not be presented through video link and his attendance could not be marked.

The authorities of Adiala Jail submitted a written reply and a technical report to the court on the contempt notice.

In the report submitted by the jail authorities, it was stated that server at jail was down so the attendance of PTI founder through video link was not possible.

Superintendent Adiala Jail told the court that the matter related to attendance through video link was also being heard in Islamabad High Court.

Despite court's order, deputy superintendent Adiala Jail did not appear in person, the court adjourned the bail hearing of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till April 4.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News