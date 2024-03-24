Afghan Taliban's video of planning attacks on Pakistan security forces surfaces

The video is recorded in Dangar Algad area in which TTA commander is seen giving instructions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A video of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) has surfaced in which they could be seen planning attacks on security forces of Pakistan along the Pak-Afghan border.

The video is recorded in Dangar Algad area of Afghanistan. Yahya Hafiz, the leader of Tehreek Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), can be seen giving instructions to the terrorists of Gul Bahadur group that they should attack Pakistani security forces’ posts.

TTA commander is telling terrorists that they are ready to exact revenge on Pakistan. He tells terrorists that according to the plan, there will be six men who will launch rockets and six will be their assistants.

Similarly, there will be two lasers and two assistants with them, while one person sniper will accompany them.

He tells them that all these “Mujahideen are ready to obey orders of Ameerul Momineen Sheikh Ibadullah.”

The video is also proof of what Islamabad has been saying that the TTA is using Afghan soil to plan and execute attacks on Pakistani security forces on Pak-Afghan border and providing full support to terrorists.

Pakistan has also provided solid evidence of terrorists’ activities on Afghan soil.