Reko Diq project's feasibility study to be completed by year-end, PM Shehbaz learns

Updated On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 19:59:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Friday that the Reko Diq project would prove to be a game-changer for the development of Balochistan and the region.

“This project will usher in a new era of development for the province and prosperity for the people,” the premier said while addressing a delegation from Barrick Gold Company, led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow.

Shehbaz emphasised the need for planning regarding communication infrastructure, particularly railway lines, to fully capitalise on the mineral resources in Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz urged the Canadian mining company to consider investing in other mineral projects within the province. He also proposed a potential collaboration between the government and Barrick Gold to establish a technical university in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

“The government is taking all possible measures to facilitate investors, especially in the areas of road and communication systems,” he remarked.

Providing a briefing on the progress of the Reko Diq project, the delegates informed the meeting that the project’s feasibility study would be completed by the end of the ongoing year.

The prime minister was informed that preference was being given to local and Balochistan domiciled individuals for employment opportunities within the Reko Diq project.

The delegates highlighted that Barrick Gold Company had established three schools near Reko Diq as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. Additionally, the company had provided technical training to 100 people, including women.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb, and other relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.