Gwadar attack martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while thwarting the terrorist attack in Gwadar Port Authority Colony on March 20, were laid to rest in their native areas with full military honours.

The Inter Services Public Relations said Sepoy Bahar Khan and Sepoy Imran Ali were laid in their native towns whereas the relatives of the martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan Army and elders of the area participated in the funeral prayers.

The armed forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart all attempts by terrorists to sabotage peace and stability. “These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism.The war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland,” the ISPR said.