Sehar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
Lahore
LHR
04:41 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:16 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:44 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:50 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:12 AM
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on Thursday

BRUSSELS (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit 2024 in Brussels on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Ministers reviewed Pakistan-Turkiye ties and noted with satisfaction the upward trajectory in bilateral relations in all domains. They reaffirmed commitment to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The two Ministers also agreed to further enhance defence and strategic cooperation and to enhance cooperation in all peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Foreign Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to share experience and expertise in nuclear energy and applications.
 

