SIC objects to Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate on Thursday filed an objection on the nomination papers of Ishaq Dar for the Senate elections.

“There are legal defects in the documents submitted by Ishaq Dar for the Senate elections, if there are defects in the nomination papers, the nomination papers cannot be accepted,” said the SIC lawyer in his objection.

Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Ansar Kayani filed the objection to the Election Commission.

The appellate tribunal for the two seats of Islamabad comprises Justice Saman Rifaat. Today is the last day to file objections against the candidates in the appellate tribunal.