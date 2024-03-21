Sehar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
Lahore
LHR
04:41 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:16 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:44 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:50 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:12 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

SIC objects to Ishaq Dar's nomination papers for Senate polls

SIC objects to Ishaq Dar's nomination papers for Senate polls

Pakistan

SIC objects to Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for Senate polls

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate on Thursday filed an objection on the nomination papers of Ishaq Dar for the Senate elections.

 

“There are legal defects in the documents submitted by Ishaq Dar for the Senate elections, if there are defects in the nomination papers, the nomination papers cannot be accepted,” said the SIC lawyer in his objection.

Also read: FM Dar to attend Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today

Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Ansar Kayani filed the objection to the Election Commission.

The appellate tribunal for the two seats of Islamabad comprises Justice Saman Rifaat. Today is the last day to file objections against the candidates in the appellate tribunal. 

Related Topics
Ishaq Dar
Election Commission
Senate
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News