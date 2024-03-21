IHC orders Adiala Jail Superintendent to hold online meetings with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Adiala Jail Superintendent to hold online meetings until the security concerns of founder PTI are resolved.

The court issued a written order on the request of PTI founder to meet lawyers.

The IHC also asked the Jail Superintendent to submit an implementation report on March 22.

In the written order, it was said that due to the security reasons lawyers meetings in the jail were banned. If there is no online meeting facility, then internet should be allowed.

It was also stated that the Advocate General Islamabad had raised an immediate objection that online meetings were not permitted in the Jail Rules.

The court was surprised on the Advocate General statement that there will be political discussions in the online meeting. What will be discussed other than political discussions if physical or virtual meetings, the court asked.

The PTI lawyers had filed a contempt of court petition against the jail superintendent against the court decision not to implement the meeting with the lawyers and relatives of the party founder.

