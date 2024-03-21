Iftar Timings Mar 21 - Ramazan 10
Security forces kill terrorist, injure two others in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Security forces killed a terrorist and injured two others in an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the operation was carried out on information in Panjgur district. 

During the operation, a terrorist named Liaquat Chakar was killed and two others were injured. 

The army's media wing said weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said. 

 

