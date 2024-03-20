Sehar Timings Mar 21 - Ramazan 10
Hammad Azhar resigns from PTI’s organisational positions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Hammad Azhar has resigned from the organisational positions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, Hammad Azhar has sent his resignation to the party leadership, stating that after much deliberation, he has decided to resign from the positions of general secretary and president of PTI Punjab chapter.

Azhar said that he believed that it was necessary to be present on the ground for effective leadership in the party in Punjab at this time, and direct access to the PTI founder was essential.

He said he would continue to work as a party worker.

