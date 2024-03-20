Interior minister calls for comprehensive strategy against terrorism, extremism

Saying National Action Plan should be fully implemented

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday a comprehensive strategy should be formulated against terrorism and extremism.

He made the remarks while presiding over a meeting during his visit to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters.

Several major decisions, including restructuring of NACTA on modern lines as well as placeing it on the front in war against terrorism, were taken during the meeting.

The meeting also decided to summon a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan in the next week which will be presided over by Interior Minister.

The minister said that instead of taking action after every incident of terrorism, we must take early action to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators.

He called for a detailed report on the efficiency of all provincial Counter Terrorism Departments (CTD).

He said that establishment of National CTD is the need of the hour for complete elimination of terrorism. He said that the National Action Plan should be fully implemented.

NACTA chief, Rai Tahir gave detailed briefing to Federal Interior Minister while Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and senior officials also attended the meeting.

