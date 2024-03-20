Iftar Timings Mar 20 - Ramazan 9
Lahore
LHR
06:16 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:44 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:22 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:28 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:45 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Pakistan

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed two terrorists and injured two others during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted on night between 19 and 20 March 2024, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.
During conduct of operation and after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed, while another two got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
War on Terror



Advertisement

Related News