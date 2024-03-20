CM Maryam vows to continue fight against terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam vows to continue fight against terrorists

CM Maryam vows to continue fight against terrorists

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 20:25:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasised the unwavering commitment to combat terrorism, acknowledging the pivotal role of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in suppressing terrorists for sustaining peace, stability, and economic progress.

Addressing extremism and violence in the name of Islam, she commended the role of officers and personnel of CTD as unsung heroes, crediting Shehbaz Sharif for establishing the institution.

Maryam Nawaz pledged resources for their endeavors. She underscored that sustainable law and order is imperative for Punjab's development, investment environment, and tourism promotion.

During the session, Additional IG Waseem Ahmed Khan briefed on CTD's performance. The CM also visited the CTD headquarters. She interacted with female officers, inaugurated the gym, and spent time with children in the daycare centre.

Among the attendees were Provincial Advisor Parvaiz Rashid, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, IG Punjab Police, Additional IG Operations, and other officials.

