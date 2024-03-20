Security forces' successful operation against terrorists widely hailed

We as a nation refuse to be scared or disappointed by the heinous acts, says Bilawal

Wed, 20 Mar 2024 20:32:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Balochistan Serfraz Bugti and others hailed forces for thwarting terrorist attack on the Gawadar Port Authority Complex.

Condemning the attack Bilawal said entire the nation was united in condemning terrorism.

“We as a nation refuse to be scared or disappointed by the heinous acts,” he stated.

Mohsin Naqvi said the nation saluted the brave sons of the soil, who fought bravely.

The war will continue until the scourge of terrorism was eradicated, he expressed his resolve.

Serfraz Bugti paid rich tributes to the security forces for their successful operation.

Sindh Governor Kamran greeted the security forces for foiling attack on the complex.

The terrorists who conspired against the security of the country deserved the same treatment, he said, concluding “we are with the security forces against the terrorists.

