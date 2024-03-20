Is burning tyres terrorism? SC grants bail to five May 9 'vandals'

A three-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel heard the bail petitions of the accused

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to five suspects allegedly involved in the May 9 carnage.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel heard the bail petitions of the five accused.

Justice Mandukhel reprimanded police and prosecution for the poor investigation. He asked the question whether it is a crime to take out a rally or be a worker of a political party. The ban on student unions and political parties has led to this ruin today, he remarked.

He observed that whether a former prime minister be considered a traitor on the statement of a head constable.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi asked about the evidence against the accused. Has anyone been identified through the CCTV cameras?

The investigating officer replied that the cameras at Hamza camp and other places were broken by the protesters.

Justice Mandukhel observed that there is no evidence against the accused. They were arrested merely on the statements of police. Why the charges of terrorism have been included in the case, he asked.

The counsel for the Punjab government said that the accused attacked the ISI camp.

Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that there is no mention of an attack on the ISI office in the FIR.

Justice Mandukhel also expressed his anger on charges of terrorism. He observed that attack on Army Public School and Quetta Kutcheri are terrorism. How a rally can be an act of terrorism, he questioned the lawyer.

The investigating officer said that the accused attacked sensitive installations as part of a conspiracy on the arrest of their leader.

Justice Rizvi asked him have you ever the conspiracy of the bombers? If you nab real conspirators, there would not have been deaths in terrorist acts.

The counsel said the suspects are accused of carrying Molotov’s and firing. He told the court that a head constable of Special Branch of Lahore is also a witness in the case.

Justice Mandukhel expressed his anger and said that the incident took place in Rawalpindi and the witness is from Lahore.

Is burning tyres against the government a big crime, he asked the lawyer.

Justice Rizvi observed that the police do not have any evidence except a witness.

Justice Mandukhel said that the suspects are accused of firing. But police could not recover a weapon and there were no injured people.

The court approved bail against Rs50,000 bond of accused Owais, Saifullah, Nasrullah, Kamran and Waqas who are accused of attack on Hamza camp.