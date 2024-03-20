COAS Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman

Updated On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 08:41:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Riyadh, Dunya News reported.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, the ISPR, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman welcomed COAS General Asim Munir on arrival at the royal palace.

The Crown Prince discussed mutual relations, besides military and defense cooperation, regional and global issues with the army chief.

Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Maliki, Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and other senior officials were also present in the meeting, said the ISPR.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), they discussed ways to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share brotherly ties. The two countries enjoy shared values based on faith, culture and cooperation in the fields of defense, economy, trade and other sectors. More than 2.5 million Pakistanis who live and work in the kingdom serve as a massive source of remittances for the country as well.