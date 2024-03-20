Harnai: 18 trapped in coal mine accident

Pakistan Pakistan Harnai: 18 trapped in coal mine accident

A gas explosion in a coal mine in Harnai has left at least 18 miners trapped underground

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 04:56:47 PKT

HARNAI (Dunya News) - A gas explosion in a coal mine in Harnai, a district in Balochistan province, has left at least 18 miners trapped underground, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Zardallu area near Harnai where part of a coal mine collapsed after the explosion, trapping 10 miners underground.

After receiving the information about the incident, eight miners went inside for help, but they were also trapped in the mine. The district administration of Harnai says that the rescue operation is going on to evacuate the miners.

