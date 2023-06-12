Two miners killed, one injured in Lakhra coal mine mishap

Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

12 June,2023 04:32 am

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – At least two miners were killed and one other was wounded as the Lakhra coal mine in Jamshoro district in Sindh province caved in on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, labourers were busy in working deep inside the mine when a big portion of the coal mine caved in, burying at least three labourers under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved two dead bodies from the mine while one miner was pull alive from the coal mine. The dead and injured were later shifted to hospital.

