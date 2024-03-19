ATC issues arrest warrants for CM Gandapur, 12 other PTI leaders in May 9 case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC issues arrest warrants for CM Gandapur, 12 other PTI leaders in May 9 case

They are accused of damaging 15 office, metro bus station, government property

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 19:46:44 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 12 accused including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in May 9 cases.

ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif ordered the accused to be produced on April 2.

Also read: ECP accepts petition against CM Gandapur



The accused were named in the light of 164 statements of Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Umar Tanveer Butt.

Those whose arrest warrants were issued included CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Shabbir Awan, Shehbaz Gill, Musrrat Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed, Dr Shireen Mazari, and Shibli Faraz.

It is to be recalled that the PTI leaders are accused of damaging 15 offices, metro bus station, and government property during the May 9 protests.