CEC should be tried under Article 6: Yasmin Rashid

CEC should be tried under Article 6: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 17:09:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid called for severe punishment for the Chief Election Commissioner for allegedly stealing the party's mandate, suggesting that he should be tried under Article 6.

During an interaction with the media at the anti-terrorism court, Dr Yasmin asserted that their mandate was stolen. She said that winning MPAs and MNAs were defeated through election rigging to form the government.

The former provincial minister also expressed concern over a revival of May 9 cases, with their workers being arrested months after peaceful protests. She termed the cases unjust and targeting the political workers.

Comparing their approach to past political marches, she highlighted the right of political parties to protest peacefully. Leaders like Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) conducted long marches without arrests during the PTI's tenure.

Furthermore, Dr Yasmin Rashid pointed out that Maryam Nawaz was released from jail after three and a half months, contrasting it with PTI women who spent 11 months in prison.